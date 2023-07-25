Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a year since GSK Plc spun off its consumer-healthcare arm, shedding a lot of debt to become a focused UK pharmaceuticals company. Some analysts expect the firm to raise its full-year guidance when it reports interim results on Wednesday. However, the challenges facing Emma Walmsley in her seventh year as chief executive officer go well beyond the 2023 numbers.

Shareholders want it to become a bigger, better pharmaceuticals business. Yet it has neither grown nor shrunk to greatness.

Ten years ago, the then GlaxoSmithKline had a market value of $127 billion — double that of domestic peer AstraZeneca Plc. Currently, AstraZeneca is worth around $215 billion versus GSK’s $73 billion. Adding back $40 billion for the carved-out consumer business scarcely flatters the comparison. GSK’s valuation relative to predicted earnings is among the lowest of the world’s pharma majors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

There are multiple reasons for those divergent fortunes. Most immediately, GSK is fighting lawsuits claiming that its withdrawn heartburn treatment Zantac caused cancer; the company says the science does not support the accusations. The shares are down around 16% since the market started worrying about this last August. Some cases have been dismissed or settled, but clarity could take years to emerge.

Even if the company resolves the cases outstanding favorably, the business issues hitting later this decade will just loom larger. US sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix are expected to peak, while HIV treatment dolutegravir will lose patent protection. There’s doubt as to whether its pipeline of drugs is strong enough to counter the threats to these blockbusters.

Hence the market is divided on the credibility of GSK’s £33 billion ($42 billion) revenue target for 2031, compared with the £29 billion it garnered last year. When Elliott Management Corp. launched an activist campaign to shake up GSK two years ago, it reckoned the target was achievable. By contrast, analysts at UBS Group AG predict the goal will be missed and sales won’t even be as high as in 2022.

The productivity of GSK’s R&D engine has long been disappointing. The founding merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham in 2000 combined companies struggling with R&D in the mistaken hope scale was the solution. GSK previously paid out excess dividends, leaving less cash for investment — like many big UK companies that feel a need to appease London’s large base of income funds.

Moreover, it’s now clear the company erred strategically in steering away from oncology. That was a calculated decision by previous management based on doubts about pricing power. The fact remains that cancer treatment has driven strong growth among GSK’s peers.

By contrast, an underperforming AstraZeneca got shaken into action by Pfizer Inc.’s failed takeover attempt in 2014. It made big promises about sales from future medicines. Oncology was core. R&D was consolidated around Cambridge. And CEO Pascal Soriot and Chief Financial Officer Marc Dunoyer didn’t pander to the UK’s dividend crowd. Maybe they couldn’t afford to. Maybe it helped that they weren’t British.

GSK’s core problems aren’t of Walmsley’s making, but she is still accountable for fixing them. She has reinvested in oncology via the 2019 takeover of Tesaro Inc. On R&D productivity, she’s pledged more commercial discipline, telling the Financial Times she would end the drift into “hobbyland.”

However good this week’s results, the central issue remains sales in the second half of the decade. Key prospects include a long-acting injectable treatment for HIV and a vaccine for respiratory virus RSV. GSK has had lab successes — just not enough to create certainty around future growth.

The quick and tempting fix would be acquiring a company with drugs in late-stage trials or already on the market. But M&A is expensive, and a weak stock price makes GSK shares a poor acquisition currency. GSK has some debt capacity, but can’t afford to be too ambitious in dealmaking.

Moreover, more M&A would probably be bad for the stock. The Tesaro deal saw GSK’s market cap fall by more than the $5 billion purchase price. After all the restructuring of recent years, the core mission at GSK remains simple: generating blockbusters from its own R&D. Only then will it have license to pay big prices for laboratories being run well by their existing owners.

