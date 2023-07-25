UPS, Teamsters reach agreement, averting strike

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UPS and the union representing 340,000 delivery drivers reached a deal Tuesday, a crucial step in averting a nationwide strike that could have started on Aug. 1 and hobbled the U.S. economy. The five-year tentative agreement with the Teamsters union includes $7.50 an hour pay increases for all UPS employees, including part-timers, as well as the elimination of a lower-paid class of worker and installation of air conditioning units in delivery vans.

“We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a statement. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, praised the deal in a statement calling it a “win-win-win.”

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong,” Tomé said.

A strike at UPS was predicted to have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy, as well as the country’s labor movement. When UPS went on strike in 1997, the company permanently lost a fair bit of its share of the market, and small and large businesses suffered.

Today, far more companies, as well as a bigger chunk of Americans’ spending, are reliant on delivery infrastructure to transport packages across the country within days of purchase, and the strike would be the largest for a single- employer in decades. UPS plays a sizable role in the booming delivery industry, handling roughly a quarter of some 59 million packages shipped nationwide daily, according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index.

Labor leaders say that the UPS contract deal is crucial to the union movement, which has shrunk by half over the past four decades and that a strong deal could influence future access to blue-collar jobs with middle-class pay and benefits.

UPS members will now have the opportunity to vote to ratify the deal, a process that takes about three weeks. If members vote down that deal, the union would still strike, labor leaders say.

At the heart of dispute was pay and benefits for the company’s more than 150,000 part-time workers today load and sort packages in warehouses. The starting wage for part-timers, is currently $16.20 an hour, which has not kept up with inflation, since their pay structure was separated from that of the more lucrative delivery driver role in the early 1980s.

UPS officials repeatedly rejected the union’s claims that part-timers are underpaid, noting that part-time employees at UPS make an average of $20 an hour after their first 30 days on the job. They also receive annual raises, the same health benefits as full-time employees, and pensions that are exceedingly rare for private-sector workers, UPS has said.

The consulting firm AEG estimated that a 10-day strike would have resulted in losses of more than $810 million for UPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

