Workers don’t feel AI is a threat to their jobs yet, Pew survey finds

Many workers who are most exposed to AI don’t feel that the technology presents a risk to their jobs, according to fresh data from the Pew Research Center, a finding that contrasts with experts’ warnings that massive workplace upheaval is coming. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than 30 percent of workers in information and technology said AI will help more than hurt them personally in the next 20 years, according to the survey published Wednesday by Pew. In contrast, 11 percent of these workers said AI will hurt them more than it helps. But workers in various industries “had notably different views on this question,” the report found.

The findings echo a Washington Post-Ipsos poll this spring that found 78 percent of workers say it is not likely their job will be eliminated in the next 20 years by new technology, automation, robots or artificial intelligence.

The Pew study, which takes a broad look at worker attitudes around AI across industries, is the latest data shedding light on how U.S. employees are perceiving the threat of technology one day taking their jobs. Pew’s findings arrive at a moment of booming interest in AI in the workplace, with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT making waves in white-collar industries. Some employees are excited about the technology’s potential to automate tedious tasks and spark creative solutions to problems. But the technology also poses legal and security questions for companies and has caused some workers to fret about its potential to replace them.

The research from Pew assessed the amount of “exposure” workers’ jobs have to artificial intelligence. If the technology can perform workers’ “most important activities entirely or help with them,” their jobs were considered “more exposed” to AI. Roughly a fifth of U.S. workers have jobs with high exposure, including paralegals, tax preparers, web developers, computer hardware engineers and credit analysts.

Nearly a quarter of U.S. workers (23 percent) work in roles that are the “least exposed” to AI according to Pew, including firefighters, nursing assistants, janitors, dishwashers and child-care workers.

“People who are less exposed to AI at the moment, they feel more uncertainty,” said Rakesh Kochhar, a senior researcher at Pew who authored the report. “People in sectors where AI may already be working to help them in their jobs, they are seeing more beneficial effects at the moment.”

It’s an inversion on how the adoption of new workplace technology has historically unfolded, Kochhar said. Over the past century and a half, many technologies have eased the burden of manual labor, from harvesting crops to hauling goods. AI is the first technology that aims to imitate what humans do with their brains rather than their hands.

“AI is designed to mimic cognitive functions,” Kochhar said. “These are functions you see performed more in white-collar jobs in office settings as opposed to factory floors.”

Among workers in hospitality, services and the arts, four in 10 workers are not sure about AI’s potential impact on them, which is among the higher shares across industries, the report found. Fourteen percent said that they think AI will help more than hurt them personally.

More than a quarter of workers in professional, scientific and technical services said they predict AI will help them more than it hurts; 23 percent of workers in government, public administration and the military said the same.

Pew’s findings align with what Melissa Valentine, associate professor of management science and engineering at Stanford University, has seen in her research on how companies and workers adapt to new technology. A scholar with the Academy of Management, Valentine has recently been interviewing executives about their attitudes toward generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

“The ones who had actually started implementation were much more optimistic and a little less afraid,” Valentine said. “You start to learn what it can do and you also feel less threatened because you learn its limitations.”

Pew surveyed more than 11,000 U.S. adults in December 2022 on their attitudes about AI in the workplace. In the survey, 16 percent of people said they think AI will help more than hurt them personally over the next 20 years, while 15 percent said they thought AI would hurt more than help.

Jobs with the greatest level of exposure to AI are typically in higher-paying fields which tend to require a greater degree of education, Pew’s research found. Workers with a bachelor’s degree or more advanced degrees (27 percent) are more than twice as likely as those with a high school diploma (12 percent) to see the most exposure.

Skills like critical thinking, writing, science and mathematics are key in roles that have greater exposure to AI, the report found. Mechanical skills, like maintaining equipment, are more important in roles with less exposure.

In 2022, workers in the most exposed jobs earned $33 per hour, on average, compared with $20 in jobs with the least amount of exposure, according to Pew’s report.

“The most exposed workers earn more than the least exposed workers no matter their demographic characteristic,” the report states.

Because women tend to have jobs that are less focused on physical labor, they are more likely to have higher exposure to AI, Pew’s report found, with 21 percent of women in roles with the most exposure to AI compared to 17 percent of men.

It’s a similar conclusion to another report released Wednesday, from the McKinsey Global Institute, which found that more women than men stand to lose their jobs by the end of the decade because of the rise of artificial intelligence and automation. The report said nearly one-third of hours worked in the United States could be automated by 2030.

There’s also a racial split, Pew’s report found, with Asian and White workers experiencing more exposure to AI than Black and Hispanic workers.

Matt Beane, an assistant professor of technology management at the University of California at Santa Barbara and a scholar with the Academy of Management, said that many organizations and individuals are “working hard to shape a positive view” of artificial intelligence. Concerns being voiced tend to focus on harms “we are already experiencing,” Beane said, including misinformation, bias, political manipulation, and how the technology could compound concentration of wealth, status and privilege. Down the line, workers might push back.

“Higher-paid workers tend to have more power and status,” Beane said. “I have evidence in my own research on robotic surgery that they can use this to slow or block adoption of new technologies when a faster shift would undermine their interests.”

