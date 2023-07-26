Biden picks Martin O’Malley to lead Social Security Administration

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration, as the agency faces enhanced scrutiny over new management failures. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight O’Malley, who ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, would oversee an embattled agency that has faced allegations of retaliating against whistleblowers, wrongfully denying claims and undertaking a declining number of fraud investigations. As part of a series on dysfunction at the agency, The Washington Post has revealed how one Social Security program levied unprecedented fines on the poor and disabled.

The Social Security Administration is tasked with paying more than $1 trillion in benefits to tens of millions of seniors and Americans with disabilities. Its headquarters are located near Baltimore, where O’Malley lives and served as mayor.

The agency’s long-term finances are in some doubt. If Congress takes no action to shore up the system, Social Security benefits will be cut by 20 percent starting in 2033, according to the most recent report of the Boards of Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. That could affect as many as 60 million people.

O’Malley’s nomination will likely face scrutiny from the GOP. In 2021, Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after the Trump appointee refused to resign. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and other top Democrats had called for Saul’s ouster, but the move was widely denounced by Republican lawmakers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

