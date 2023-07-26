Biden picks Martin O’Malley to lead Social Security Administration

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration, as the agency faces enhanced scrutiny over new management failures.
The Social Security Administration is tasked with paying more than $1 trillion in benefits to tens of millions of seniors and Americans with disabilities. Its headquarters are located near Baltimore, where O’Malley lives and served as mayor.
The agency’s long-term finances are in some doubt. If Congress takes no action to shore up the system, Social Security benefits will be cut by 20 percent starting in 2033, according to the most recent report of the Boards of Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. That could affect as many as 60 million people.
O’Malley’s nomination will likely face scrutiny from the GOP. In 2021, Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after the Trump appointee refused to resign. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and other top Democrats had called for Saul’s ouster, but the move was widely denounced by Republican lawmakers.
