Albany International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.7 million.
The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $274.1 million in the period.
Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion.
Albany International shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $95.25, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.
