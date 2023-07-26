Alerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48 million.
Alerus shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.43, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRS