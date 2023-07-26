Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $111.8 million. The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion.

Align Technology shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $338.58, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

