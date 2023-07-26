Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $111.8 million.
The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion.
Align Technology shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $338.58, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.
