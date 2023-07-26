Allegion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $142 million. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $912.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927 million.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

