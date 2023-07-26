Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $460.5 million.
The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.16 billion.
Amphenol shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH