Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $83.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $953.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.5 million.

Antero Resources shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.53, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

Gift this article Gift Article