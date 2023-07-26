Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $83.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $953.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.5 million.
Antero Resources shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.53, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.
