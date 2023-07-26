Arch Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $671 million. On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.21 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

Arch Capital shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $82.08, an increase of 86% in the last 12 months.

