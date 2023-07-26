Avangrid: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORANGE, Conn. — ORANGE, Conn. — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $85 million. The Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

Avangrid shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.41, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

