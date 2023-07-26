Avangrid: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. — ORANGE, Conn. — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $85 million.
The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.
Avangrid shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.41, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.
