The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.95 per share.

Bel Fuse shares have risen 79% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.94, more than tripling in the last 12 months.