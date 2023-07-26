The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 7:40 a.m. EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $149 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 99 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $19.75 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.46 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

