Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $149 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 99 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $19.75 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.46 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

