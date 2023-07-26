BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $151.3 million. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $531.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

BOK Financial shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOKF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOKF

Gift this article Gift Article