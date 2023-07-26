BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $151.3 million.
The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $779.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $531.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
BOK Financial shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.
