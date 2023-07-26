Bridgewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

Bridgewater shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.54, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.