Bridgewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.8 million.
Bridgewater shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.54, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.
