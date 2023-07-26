CGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL — MONTREAL — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $309 million.
The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIB