Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $202 million.
The data security company posted revenue of $588.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP