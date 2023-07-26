Chemed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.4 million. The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.71 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.09 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $553.8 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.90 to $20.10 per share.

Chemed shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $566.64, a climb of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

