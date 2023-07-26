The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $777.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME

