CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $777.6 million.
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.
