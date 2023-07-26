Core Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands — AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.8 million.
The energy services company posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $132 million.
