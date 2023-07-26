The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 8:59 a.m. EDT

HYDERABAD, India — HYDERABAD, India — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $170.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $820.2 million in the period.

