Empire State Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $21.9 million, or 14 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.6 million.
Empire State Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 83 cents to 86 cents per share.
