Equity Commonwealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $13.8 million, or 12 cents per share.
The office building real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.
