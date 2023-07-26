Essential Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PRINCETON, N.J. — PRINCETON, N.J. — Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The real estate investment trust, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $61.9 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 41 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $52.8 million, or 35 cents per share.

Essential Properties, based in Princeton, New Jersey, posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.5 million.

Essential Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.62 to $1.65 per share.

