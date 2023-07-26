Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. — LEAWOOD, Kan. — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.1 million.
The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $939.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT