Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio — CANFIELD, Ohio — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $15 million.
The bank posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.9 million.
