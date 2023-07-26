Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 1 cent per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $7 million, or 12 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in Denver, posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12 million.
