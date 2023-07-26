First Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.4 million.
The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $135.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC