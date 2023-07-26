Fortive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209 million. The Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.42 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.1 billion.

