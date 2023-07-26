Fortive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209 million.
The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 85 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.42 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.1 billion.
