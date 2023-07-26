Goosehead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

WESTLAKE, Texas — WESTLAKE, Texas — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 41 cents per share.