HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — ASHEVILLE, N.C. — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.
The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $66 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $44.6 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $188.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI