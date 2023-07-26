Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $115.6 million.
The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.63 to $12.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.07 billion to $8.21 billion.
