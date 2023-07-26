Idex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — NORTHBROOK, Ill. — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.6 million. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.18 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $846.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.84 to $1.89.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

Gift this article Gift Article