Idex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — NORTHBROOK, Ill. — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.6 million.
The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $846.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.84 to $1.89.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8 per share.
