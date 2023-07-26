Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. — PRINCETON, N.J. — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.2 million.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $381.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.9 million.
Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion.
