L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. — MELBOURNE, Fla. — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $349 million.
The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.
L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.15 to $12.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $18 billion to $18.3 billion.
