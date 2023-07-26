L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Fla. — MELBOURNE, Fla. — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $349 million. On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.97 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.15 to $12.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $18 billion to $18.3 billion.

