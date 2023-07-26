Lam Research: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $802.5 million.
The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.51 billion, or $33.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.43 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.30 to $6.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $9.54.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.94 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRCX