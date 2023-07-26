Lam Research: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $802.5 million. The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $5.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.98 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.51 billion, or $33.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.30 to $6.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $9.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRCX

Gift this article Gift Article