LivaNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.5 million.
LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.
