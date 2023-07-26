Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.2 million.
The toy maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.8 million.
Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.
