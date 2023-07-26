The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.8 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

