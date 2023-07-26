MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $155 million.
