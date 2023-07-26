Meta Platforms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MENLO PARK, Calif. — MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.79 billion. On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $2.98. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3.23 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $32 billion to $34.5 billion.

