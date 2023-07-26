Meta Platforms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. — MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.79 billion.
The social media company posted revenue of $32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.91 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $32 billion to $34.5 billion.
_____
