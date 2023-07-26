Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $56.7 million.
The methanol supplier posted revenue of $939.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901 million.
