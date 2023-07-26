Navient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The student loan servicing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $221 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.5 million.