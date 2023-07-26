North American Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta — ACHESON, Alberta — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.1 million.
The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.3 million.
