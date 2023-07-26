Old Dominion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $292.4 million.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL