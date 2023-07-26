The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
OneMain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. EDT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $873 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

