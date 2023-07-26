OneMain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103 million.
The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $873 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.
