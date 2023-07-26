Otis Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. — FARMINGTON, Conn. — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $376 million.
The company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.
Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.50 per share.
