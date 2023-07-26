Pathward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.
Pathward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.85 per share.
Pathward shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.86, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH