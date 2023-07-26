Pathward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $165.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank said it had earnings of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.76 per share.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.

Pathward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.85 per share.

Pathward shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.86, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.