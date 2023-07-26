Patterson-UTI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.6 million.
The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $758.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.5 million.
