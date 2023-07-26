PROG Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah — DRAPER, Utah — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.2 million.
The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $592.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 67 cents.
_____
